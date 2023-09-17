Come check out this completely rehabbed home in a quiet neighborhood on Chippewas East Hill. Pre-Inspected & a 1 year Home Warranty Included. The only thing original to this home is the frame. Complete list of upgrades in supplements. New roof, siding, windows, garage doors, concrete driveway, decks, insulation, plumbing, wiring, furnaces, central air units, custom built kitchen & bathroom cabinets and much more. Convenient location close to schools, Irvine Park, The YMCA, and Northern WI State Fair grounds. This home features 4 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, attached 3 car heated garage, bonus room as a playroom or office, 2nd floor laundry room, large walk-in pantry for extra storage, bonus sitting room off the master suite with fireplace. This is a must see to appreciate property. Schedule a showing today before it's gone. This home is agent owned.