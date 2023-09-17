Beautiful Historical Home located in the City of Chippewa Falls, for the past 43 years! Very well maintained and updated professionally! Built in 1890, this home shows expert craftsmanship and pride of ownership! House features 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, and upstairs laundry! Wrap around 3-season porch! Property also features a spacious 3 car detached garage, 2-car heated shop with loft and converted chicken house for storage! All on 2 Secluded Acres in Chippewa Falls! Home comes pre inspected and with a 12 month home warranty at closing!