This property offers both the convenience of being located close to town and the peacefulness of the countryside. It features a beautifully wooded and private lot with a small area of pasture. The house boasts a relaxing back and front porch, providing great outdoor spaces. It is also conveniently situated near schools and shopping centers, parks, and a golf course. There are also scenic wooded trails for exploration. Inside, the house provides ample living space with 4 bedrooms all on one level and 2 full baths. The walkout lower level can be finished to create even more living space if desired. Despite its age, the home is in impeccable shape and has an open concept design, with a large kitchen and dining area. There is a detached 3-car garage that can be easily heated, and the shaded trees keeps the house cool. An open staircase leads to the upper level, and there is plenty of storage space. Overall, this is a must-see property that combines convenience, privacy, and tranquility.