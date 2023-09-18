ATTENTION LAKE LOVERS! This 2 story home in Larson's Landing INCLUDES A BOAT SLIP AND DOCK ON LAKE WISSOTA-only a short walk away from the front door! It also features 4 Bedrooms, an Office, 3.5 Baths, 3 finished levels with over 3600 square feet, a 3 car finished garage, large front entry, 2 gas fireplaces, updated bathrooms, some new flooring, bar w/sink in LL family room, updated appliances, nice owner's suite, work-out room, main floor office with a French door. The beautiful .46 acre lot with many perennials, has a built in bar & pergola on the outdoor patio. This private gated community also has a wonderful pool for those hot summer days! Only minutes from town and conveniently located near the bike trail, golfing, state park & hospital.