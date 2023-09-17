Rare opportunity in the Town of Wheaton to own 7 acres with a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! You are greeted with a wide front porch where you can sit with your favorite book! Inside you will find a spacious living room featuring a pellet stove to keep you extra warm on those cold winter nights! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with center island, separate dining area, and the spacious back deck is perfect for watching the sunset after a long day at work! The beautiful staircase leads you upstairs to all the bedrooms with the primary offering a walk in closet and a bathroom with attached laundry! Endless opportunities to create your very own hobby farm or rent out the already established crop land! Only 15 minutes to Chippewa Falls!
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $300,000
