Gated estate property! If a highly sought-after neighborhood sounds appealing, then put this opportunity at the top of your tour list. This 3+ bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 9-car garage space. Contemporary architecture's sleek elegance. Just a short drive to hospitals, shopping, & more. You'll find a stately entryway, open floor plan, natural light, & stylish fixtures. Premium appliances (Wolf, Miele, Frigidaire), granite & quartz counters in the kitchen with a butler’s & caterer’s pantry with china storage. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet & bathroom. The other two bedrooms are ensuite. The walk-out lower level serves as a multi-purpose room & a home theater. A circular driveway. The detached garage includes room for 6+ cars plus guest quarters, (2) RV electric plugs & sewer dump. Exterior includes steel, brick & Carrara marble, composite deck, and multi patios. Theater room, 4 seasons pool room, enjoy the relaxing wooded views with trails through the private wooded 8.8 acres.