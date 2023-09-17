This property offers an ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Its standout features include a spacious master bedroom, a captivating half-moon lake view, a generous backyard with a fire pit, and low-maintenance exterior landscaping. Additional perks include a large connected shed, basement storage, and off-street parking, all in proximity to downtown, walking paths, and Carson Park. Inside, a roomy kitchen and living area cater to entertaining. Recent upgrades comprise new countertops, kitchen flooring, and refinished hardwood floors, as well as updated lights and outlets. A fresh bathroom floor and a newly painted garage add modern touches, while master-keyed exterior doors enhance security. This property epitomizes a harmonious blend of style and practicality, offering your dream home in a compact package!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $215,000
