BEAUTIFUL 2 story home just blocks from downtown Eau Claire! A welcoming front porch and wonderful curb appeal greets you upon arrival. As you enter this lovely property, you’ll feel a warm & welcoming vibe - And, the openness of the vast & grand foyer! French doors open up to your sun filled living room w/ its large windows. Imagine meal prep in the spacious kitchen that leads to a mud room and then to the fenced in & generous back yard! A Main floor bedroom, 1/2 bath and laundry offer desirable qualities. Unique architectural features in this historic home include extra wide colonial baseboards, 9' ceilings and gorgeous natural hardwood floors, giving this home wonderful character and charm. The open staircase leads to the upper-level w/ a full bath and an additional 3 bedrooms. Owners' bedroom features a walk-in closet, with bedroom #2 offering a unique bonus room w/ a wash sink in the room! Spacious 2 car garage for your vehicle and yard needs. Make this house your home today!