Explore the timeless elegance of 604 Talmadge Street, a historic gem conveniently located in the heart of Eau Claire. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home boasts original detail and charm! Hardwood floors and well maintained wood accents are throughout the interior. Aesthetically pleasing exposed brick catches your eye in the modern functional kitchen with historic feel. Year 2017 upgrades includes new roof, windows and metal siding! Enjoy a private fenced in backyard oasis, a welcoming front porch and a location close to downtown! Don't miss your chance to own this stylish home!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $275,000
