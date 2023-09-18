This 2-story southside home w/walk-out basement boasts lots of natural light, inviting warmth, & a welcoming flow. Home is graced with floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, and an open staircase with loft area overlooking the living room – wow your guests as soon as they come in! Kitchen is functional & perfectly positioned for relaxed entertainment & informal gatherings. There is a main-level master suite & spa room w/a barrel soak tub – the perfect spot to relax and unwind from a busy day! Upstairs you’ll find 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and another office or bedroom space. You are sure to enjoy the backyard that’s wooded and private, and comes with flagstone paver walkways and large fire pit. Take in your peaceful surroundings while sitting on your deck overlooking the back yard or sitting under the covered paver patio. Other highlights include, extensive landscaping with Red Granite boulders/flagstone steps, newer furnace, new basement carpet, and home warranty.