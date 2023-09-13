Luxury custom home built by Jason Steen, offers impeccable landscaping and absolute privacy with 5.71 acres just south of the city limits! Timeless architecture featuring dormer windows, covered wrap-around front porch, 21 ft. foyer and LR ceiling peaks, 2 gas fireplaces, beautiful kitchen with skylights, center island with snack counter, granter countertops, stainless steel appliances, main floor owners suite, library, main floor laundry, formal DR, 19x16 deck and roof top garden! Nicely finished LL with wet bar, entertainment area, exercise room, hot tub, sauna, opens to outdoor kitchen, 60x28 paver brick patio mostly covered using post and beam with tin roof. Additional deattached garage plus shop and half bath have in-floor heat along with attached garage and lower level of home.