Indulge in the lavishness of this downtown executive condo. Open concept design, seamlessly connecting the kitchen, dining room, and living space, complemented by a walk-in pantry. Delight in the panoramic city views from the large living room window, offering a captivating glimpse of the vibrant streets below. This exquisite residence showcases a first-floor laundry and a generously sized mudroom. Adorned with stunning hickory floors. Unwind in the master bedroom, featuring a built-in king-size bed, a sizable window with a cozy seating area, and an adjoining library with a comfortable seating arrangement. Prepare to be amazed by the impressive walk-in closets found in all the bedrooms. The living room features a gas fireplace, Moreover, the complex offers an open gathering deck, ideal for hosting large parties, while each unit boasts its own brick BBQ area and covered open porches. Conveniently within walking distance of restaurants, bars, and shopping.