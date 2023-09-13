Beautiful home on 40 acres of rolling pasture & woods just 10 minutes from Eau Claire! This 4BR 3BA + 2-partial BA home has many recent upgrades including a complete kitchen remodel in 2023. Custom Amish cabinets, high end Thermador SS appliance package, granite counter tops & new hardwood floors throughout main level. Main floor laundry w/ new W/D. Primary Suite with amazing views, double WIC, jetted tub, walk in shower & double sinks. 2 additional main floor BR's + 4th BR/Suite on upper-level w/ kitchenette & ½ BA. Walkout LL features wet bar, large family room, workout room w/ rubber floors & access to 3 car attached heated garage. 50x60 pole building w/ concrete floor, insulated ceiling & a portion plumbed for in floor heat. Prime hunting land out your back door. See list of home features & schedule your showing today on this rare opportunity! MLS #1575936 additional 34.6 acres also available.