Located just outside of Eau Claire, is 11.95 acres and nice site for stretching out and gaining some breathing space. Partially wooded, great hunting, and pasture currently in hay. Set up your deer stands, start a hobby farm and enjoy! Privacy yet close to town. Older farm house ready for your finishing touches. Property has a new 30x40 shop that is currently set up for auto repair with AC/Heat, Seller has all receipts for building valued at approx. $60,000. An opportunity to hobby farm and possibly raise a few animals. Property includes outdoor wood furnace, large pile of firewood, sperate 16x25 metal shed, older style farm house, and all located in the Altoona school district. Main floor laundry and has 3 beds up/1 bed on main floor. All info is second hand, Buyer/buyer agent to verify all info.