Endless possibilities with this one-of-a-kind endearing farmhouse estate on 5 acres! Pre-Inspected, Farmhouse-Chic style home that perfectly blends old charm and modern luxuries. Home comes complete with stylish finishes, updated amenities, spacious rooms, large master, lots of natural light, and potential for more bedrooms. Each room has its own purpose and focus, making life more enjoyable and organized. Enjoy peace and serenity looking out from your big deck to your park-like surroundings that’s private and lush. There is so much to love about this beautiful property that’s well-maintained, and has great potential for recreational purposes like gardening and horse/hobby farming, or hosting events for weddings, business retreats, or family reunions. Updated outbuildings include, large barn with 3 stalls, water, & crushed-rubber riding arena, a machine shed, playhouse, chicken coop, and hog house. So many high-cost updates and amenities to include, please check out attached list!