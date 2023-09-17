This large farmhouse sits on a spacious 3.09 acre lot with an oversized two car garage, pole building, barn, and bunkhouse. This is a great spot for someone looking for a small farm or hobby farm. It would also be a great rental property. There are four bedrooms with a fifth "walkthrough bedroom" providing plenty of space for a larger family. The spacious yard offers ample room for pets or to garden. The property has lots of potential, however it is in need of significant updating and repairs. The home is conveniently located just minutes from Hwy 53 and New Auburn.