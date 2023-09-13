Imagine living in the city with all the amenities close by, yet having all the privacy and solitude one could ever want. Two-story 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home surrounded by trees and a serene backyard. Spend your days on the deck and evenings by the outdoor firepit. Main level of this charming home includes an owner's suite with walk-in closet, deck access, and a beautiful bath, along with main floor laundry, stone fireplace, and a gorgeous kitchen for those who love to cook and bake! The upstairs has plenty of space which includes a large room above garage with a private entrance too. Enjoy the family room in the basement along with many bonus rooms for so many opportunities. So much to this home, that it is hard to list it all...so book your showing today and imagine yourself in this picturesque home!