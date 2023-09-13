Live your best life in this stunning 2 story home on 4.4 private wooded acres!This 5 Bed, 4.5 Bath custom built home features over 5700 sq ft of superior craftsmanship.Amazing curb appeal w/a stamped concrete lighted driveway,stone & cedar siding,perennials,walking trails,wildlife,& firepit.Deck,patio & covered front porch for relaxing.Incredible garage space w/2 finished & heated attached garages on 2 levels to accommodate 10+ vehicles!Brazilian Cherry floors,built-in's,2 gas FP w/granite & stone accents,tray ceilings,10 ft. ceilings on main floor.Large gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, Wolf gas cook-top, granite counter tops, center island & walk-in pantry.Tasteful office w/French doors & English wool carpet. Owner’s suite has jacuzzi tub, tiled shower, double sinks & heated travertine floor.LL has in-floor heat,natural light & a classy bar w/granite counter tops & slate flooring.Walking distance to parks,schools & downtown.Easy access to highways.Only 60 minutes to the twin cities.