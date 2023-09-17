Introducing a remarkable opportunity to own a potentially stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with a spacious 4-car garage, perfectly situated near downtown, mass transit, and beautiful parks. Welcome to your new haven in the heart of the city, where comfort, convenience, and style harmoniously come together. With a little TLC this residence offers the best of urban living. Enjoy the vibrant energy of downtown just moments away, with an array of trendy shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues to explore. Commuting is a breeze with excellent access to mass transit, connecting you effortlessly to all corners of the city. Nature enthusiasts will delight in the proximity to parks, providing serene escapes for relaxation, recreation, and gatherings. Whether you're in need of space, an entrepreneur with a vision, or an investor seeking an outstanding property, this home has it all. Seize this opportunity to make this remarkable residence your very own.