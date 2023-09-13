Welcome to this well maintained south side home with impressive square footage and spacious living areas. One of the many highlights of this home is the extra deep two car garage, offering ample space for a third vehicle, boat, storage, or any hobby or DIY projects. Recently updated kitchen with modern finishes includes quartz countertops and updated appliances. With 17 closets, this property ensures that storage will never be an issue- from seasonal clothing, holiday decor, or household items there is space for everything, allowing you to keep your home organized and clutter-free. Main level laundry area includes a shower, perfect for pet baths or optional main level living with huge office being able to be used as an optional sixth bedroom. Beautiful yard surrounds this property, perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertainment complete with a large Trex deck and in ground sprinkler system. Easy access to parks, medical, restaurants, and schools on the south side of EC.