Beautiful Mission-style new construction home situated on a wooded lot in the Oakwood Hills community walking distance to Oakwood Hills Park and nearby shopping & restaurants. Open plan w/ abundant windows/natural light, vaulted ceilings, 3-panel solid wood doors, walk-in closets, oak floors, maple cabinetry & quartz countertops. Home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with 3 separate living areas throughout the home including an upstairs bonus room/office/theatre room, downstairs den, and main floor living room. Other highlights include kitchen pantry, master bedroom with tray ceilings & master bathroom w/ soaker tub, covered porch in the front, back porch looking into wooded yard, hydro seeded lawn, single floor living, 9' ceilings, open stairway, and spacious closets throughout. Home is staged.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $599,000
