This executive downtown condo is close to all the amenities of Eau Claire. Close to parks, bike trails, the Chippewa River, & restaurants. Easy access to major highways makes traveling a breeze. This home has been fully remodeled with an open concept layout, high ceilings, & premium finishes. On the main floor with 9’ ceilings are the open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. There are hickory floors, Larson cabinetry & granite counters that add timeless appeal. The 2nd floor has 10’ ceilings with laundry and a linen closet for convenience & storage. The condo includes 5 beds, each with closet storage, & a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There are 3.5 baths, ensuring convenience and privacy for all residents and guests. The basement offers the opportunity for customization & could be finished to create a recreational space or family room. Don't miss your chance to embrace the feel of big city living in this vibrant and luxurious residence.