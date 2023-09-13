"Best in Show" Parade home (1991) on spacious 1+ acre lot. Beautiful 1 owner Southside, 2 story Cape Cod, custom built, 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. QUALITY finishes, well maintained & clean. Relaxing beautiful, woodsy views from every window. 3 fireplaces, 3 & 4 season rooms & deluxe office space. Hardwood floors, Quality trim & Crown molding. Spacious bedrooms w/catwalk separating them. En Suite on Main level with WIC & large bathroom. Handy 1st floor laundry. Tons of storage. Lower level gives opportunity for extra living area or apartment with handy walk out to amazing brick patio. Charming wrap around front porch to sip your morning coffee on. Private lot sports a sprinkler system, mature trees & well groomed yard. Watch deer, turkeys & birds right outside your window! Just a couple minutes from Shopping, Grocery stores, Restaurants & Medical. This home will make you feel like you are in the country in the middle of Eau Claire! Pre Inspected & Home warranty included. See it today!