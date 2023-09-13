Simply Splendid! With a stunning street presence & an amazing interior, this 3rd Ward jewel sits on a spectacular lot, dotted with lofty trees on a tranquil street. The home encompasses over 4700 sq. ft. of living space, where character, quality & beautiful architecture abound. A wealth of oversize windows invite the outdoors in drenching the interior in sunlight, with 3 floors that include 5 large BR, 5.5 baths, a spacious office with an abundance of built-in cabinets, tray ceilings, rich hrdwd flooring, the ultimate cook's KT with large gas 6 burner stove, surrounded by a multitude of cabinets & counter space, formal DR, 3rd floor FR, mudroom, main floor laundry, central vac, plus sprinkler system. A large screened porch & charming courtyard (perfect spots for entertaining or a yummy coffee & scone start to the day), plus a 3 car garage, round out the property.