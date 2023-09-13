This iconic 3rd Ward home (only 4 owners!) is insanely gorgeous with its stone exterior & sits on one of the largest city lots (1.18 acres) that backs up to Little Niagara Creek. It has a 2 car ATTACHED garage + a new (2021) DETACHED garage w/ matching face-stone to the house, built in 1939. All baths have gorgeous original tile & plumbing fixtures that are timeless. The primary suite has great natural light as well as a huge walk-through closet space w/original built ins & a full four-piece bathroom w/ separate tub & shower. The 3rd floor has a newly finished bonus room w/refinished antique pine floors, perfect for hanging out, a nonconforming 5th bedroom, a home office or more storage! Geothermal energy = low utilities. Amazing opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $799,900
