I stopped in to see a friend of mine on Thanksgiving Day, just to pay my respects. I had already eaten, and I don’t want you to get the idea that I make a practice of “just dropping in” around mealtime. Fried chicken with all the trimmings, fresh flowers on the tables, and a general festive air about the place made me wish I hadn’t eaten so much.
You may think you had a crowd at your house! My friend had more than 400 “guests” at his place and they all enjoyed themselves to the limit. The guests were the patients and attendants at the County Hospital and the County Home, and their host and hostess for the occasion were Mr. and Mrs. Howard Rogers, superintendent and matron at the institution. I stayed most of the day while Mr. and Mrs. Rogers showed me every phase of the operation of Hospital and Home.
In driving past the County Hospital you have undoubtedly seen the patients in the fields and gardens, planting, irrigating and harvesting. The results of a summer’s work line the shelves in the refrigerated cold storage rooms in the basement of the Hospital. 4,000 quarts of tomatoes, 2,500 quarts of rhubarb, over 1,000 of the 3,500 quarts of strawberries picked this summer were in the deep freeze for winter consumption, huge barrels of home-made sauerkraut, bushels and bushels of apples, thousands of heads of cabbage, huge quantities of string beans, peas, potatoes, and the countless other vegetables grown on the 25 acres of garden. All of these are stored and used by the County Hospital and Home.
You should see the walk-in refrigerator in which the meat is stored. Every pound of it, except the cured meat and sausages, is raised and butchered right on the Hospital farm for consumption by the patients or for sale to outside sources.
Last year it cost $59,741 to feed the patients here. Of this $33,271 worth of produce was actually raised on the farm for use and another $58,708 in farm produce was sold. In spite of the rising food costs throughout the nation since 1947, it only cost $8.28 a week to feed and house each patient this year thanks to good management, excellent planning of meals and judicious use of home-grown produce.
I saw the bakery turning out huge, delicious loaves of white bread and cinnamon cake for Friday’s meals. It was good. I know, because I snitched some when Mr. Rogers wasn’t looking and I washed it down with an ice-cold glass of some of the best milk I have ever tasted.
Mr. and Mrs. Rogers showed me the recreation program lined up for the coming year. Beside regular church services the list includes movies twice a month, several dances during the year, concerts by the Chippewa Falls Civic Band, a Maggie and Scotty show, the singing of Christmas Carols by various choral groups, religious films, hikes for the
women patients throughout the summer, supervised downtown shopping trips, a full day at the Fair, plenty of fishing year round for the men, reading periods, hobby periods for carpentry or painting for the men and sewing and rug making for the women plus the daily occupational therapy.
The Hospital has a store, which sells cigarettes, candy and other incidentals of pleasant living. The patients pick berries and catch fish, which they sell to the Hospital and receive credit, which they use in purchasing needed items at the store. One of the residents of the County Home does the shoe repair work for the institution, and he is an excellent cobbler.
The patient’s rooms are very pleasant, attractively decorated and well heated. The institution has a capacity of 375 and every bed is filled. The Hospital staff of 42 includes a farm boss, a doctor, a dentist, a gardener and three attendants at the Keystone Camp.
It is the second largest county institution in Wisconsin. Dr. L.W. Picotte is the staff physician and Dr. D.R. Chisholm, the staff dentist, pays two visits a month to take care of the dental health of the patients.
70 head of Grade Hereford cattle are housed at Keystone and a nine-acre orchard supplies all the apples and plums used by the institution as well as over 500 cords of firewood and large quantities of rough and finished lumber.
Trustees of the Chippewa County Hospital are R.L. Goetz, president; L.N. Meinen, vice president; and Allen Hoel, secretary.
I wish to take this opportunity of extending my personal thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Rogers for the enjoyable and instructive afternoon spent with them in visiting the County Hospital. It was an experience I shall not soon forget and one that I wish more people in Chippewa Falls would take the time to enjoy.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www. ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.