AARP urges vaccine registration, distribution plan based on evidence

As more COVID-19 vaccinations are being shipped to Wisconsin, questions are emerging about how doses should be rolled out and administered in the arms of people in various risk groups that are being prioritized in phases by the state.

We at AARP Wisconsin would like to thank Gov. Tony Evers, the Department of Health Services, local public health officials, and health care providers for their continued efforts in the distribution of vaccines into our communities and for following the science in prioritizing Wisconsinites age 65-plus in the current phase of those who will have access to doses.

And we need to ensure residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities continue to receive vaccinations as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life.

Clearly, any vaccination plan must prioritize the most vulnerable. Opening up eligibility to those 65-plus was a great first step. Next, we urge state leaders to add Wisconsinites age 50-64 to the next phase.

According to the CDC, people ages 50 to 64 with COVID are four times more likely to end up in the hospital than their younger counterparts, and worryingly, at 30 times greater risk for death. Nationally, Americans over the age of 50 account for nearly 95% of all COVID deaths.