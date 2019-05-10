I remember when two students, clad in black trench coats carrying duffle bags of loaded weapons, entered Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
They killed 12 students and one teacher.
It was April 20, 1999.
I wasn’t there, but I remember it like it was yesterday.
I was sitting in a news reporting class at UW-Eau Claire with 20 others including instructor Bob Brown. We were sophomores and juniors – wide-eyed and naïve about real news and the world.
We took much of our 50-minute class to talk about the tragedy, the premeditation, the emotion, the logistics and the news.
If we were reporters there, how would we report this? How would we get accurate details? How would we relay the panic and other emotions? How would we do justice to the victims?
And secretly we wondered, how would we detach our own emotions enough to do it all?
At that time, a school shooting was foreign to me. You didn’t hear about mass shootings. You definitely didn’t hear about shootings in schools.
In 1999, there were 22 school shootings in the U.S., according to the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School — a group with a comprehensive list.
Nearly 20 years later, 2018 was the worst year on record for gun violence in U.S. schools, with 93 school shooting incidents, as reported by Rolling Stone in December.
After working in the newspaper business for more than 10 years and hanging it up for a career in marketing, I now realize that all of those victims, all of those alleged gunmen, all of the people in every single community throughout the United States don’t need reporters who are detached emotionally to write the news. We need reporters like NBC reporter Savannah Guthrie Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, one student was killed and eight were injured when two males allegedly fired shots inside STEM School Highlands Ranch, a Denver-area charter school.
As Savannah was interviewing a student from the school, her voice cracked. Her lip quivered. It was affecting her like it should affect us all.
Does it affect you? What are you doing about it?
Up until today, I’ve done nothing. This column is my beginning.
People throughout the United States have long been taking stands against school shootings — offering whatever suggestions make sense to them.
Most recently, Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets coach, told reporters “This is an epidemic. … How do you stop it? I am not a politician.
“This is every parent’s worst nightmare and it’s something that, when you see your kids go to school in the morning, it’s, ‘Have a great day,’ and just assume everything is going to be all right. And as we all know, it’s not. So, you figure it out.”
I’m right there with you, Coach Malone. I don’t have the answers, but together we have to figure it out.
What I do know is in 1999 as I sat in that journalism class talking about Columbine, I never once thought that could ever happen to me. Not in my town. Not at my college.
Twenty years later, I have no doubt it could happen in Chippewa Falls. At my child’s school. To my daughter.
If you are like me and until now you listened without doing, join me in my call to action.
Do your research. Write letters upon letters to your legislators. Get involved with health partnerships in your community where mental health and coping are talked about topics.
The answer is not one thing, it’s many things. Let’s be the solution.
