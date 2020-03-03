Andrea K. Mcdaniels: Making lynching a hate crime is long overdue

And while it’s true that lynching is not common in current times, the legislation sends a strong message that as a country we won’t tolerate brutal acts of racism.

“It shows that we, as a nation, know the difference between right and wrong, even if it took us a while to get there,” said Will Schwarz, president of the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, Inc. “It at last criminalizes the most virulent weapon of white supremacy. It’s a long overdue admission that black Americans have been the targets of a terror campaign for hundreds of years.”

Some would say it is better to leave this history in the past. That white Americans today shouldn’t be responsible for the past transgressions of their ancestors. That it makes them uncomfortable to think about and will rile up tensions between the races.

But we don’t whitewash the past just to make people comfortable. You can’t heal from the past if you don’t confront it. America needs to do a better job at looking at itself. We can decry human rights issues in China and women’s right issues in the Middle East but brush aside our own issues with treating certain groups badly.