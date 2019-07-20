* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andrew S. Petersen is president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. The UW System serves more than 170,000 students and awards nearly 37,000 degrees annually. More than 80 percent of in-state UW System graduates stay in Wisconsin five years after earning a degree. The UW System provides a 23:1 return on state investment.