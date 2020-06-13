Ann McFeatters: 'Defund police' is sending the wrong message

The fact that there is such enormous disagreement over the term enables Trump and Republicans determined to stay in power to paint it as a knee-jerk response that won’t create justice for minorities but foment all-out lawlessness and leave Americans unprotected.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee called to examine new proposals to ensure justice, “It is pure insanity to defund the police. ... Abolishing the police is wrong and American people know it is wrong.”

Jordan said there must be action to right the wrongs that have been done to black Americans. But then he seized on the absurdity of the word “defund.” There is no recognition in his statement of the anguish of black parents every time their children go out the door.

We are in the middle of an historic moment that recognizes that civil rights in this country have been shunted aside for millions of our citizens. It is causing turbulence that, we should all hope, leads to fairness, justice, better trained police, less violence and less fear. Most Americans agree on that and agree that Black Lives Matter. And that groundswell should give everyone hope.