Ann McFeatters: In search of good news

In the midst of a true annus horribilis in our country’s history, I have been on a desperate search for good news.
I could not find a thousand points of light, as George H.W. Bush searched for. But there are enough pinpricks to give us hope.
Remember the giant hornets found earlier in Washington state? The ones that prey on honeybees and look like a killer species from outer space? We haven’t heard any more about them in weeks!
The number of shark attacks is down. (Possibly because fewer people are venturing into the nation’s ocean beaches, but still ...)
Confederate battle flags fly no more over NASCAR events. Thousands who once felt uncomfortable under the banner of slavery watching cars roar around an oval track for 500 miles in one afternoon can now watch without the Stars and Bars flying overhead.
Statues to traitors who went to war against “The Star-Spangled Banner” in support of slavery are being taken down from places of honor in cities around the country. And the U.S. military is considering unnaming military bases after those same traitors.
One month after the death of George Floyd, thousands of Americans are still marching and peacefully protesting for change in his name. Polling shows that most U.S. citizens are shamed and disgusted by systemic racism and police brutality.
Mitch McConnell, the despot of the Senate running for yet another six-year term from Kentucky, failed to get enough votes to study, yes, study racism and name a commission on the need for police reform in America. (Keep your eye on that Kentucky race. It will be McConnell’s most difficult.)
After insisting that 1 million Americans wanted to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Donald Trump’s relaunch of his reelection campaign, he and his campaign had to be satisfied with only 6,000 rallygoers. (They were so happy to listen to his meandering thoughts for 90 minutes they risked their lives without masks indoors during a large spike in COVID cases.)
Attorney General William Barr and Trump were so ham-handed in their ill-disguised effort to block investigations into Trump and his high-flying buddies by firing an independent prosecutor in New York that they basically ensured the prosecutor’s preferred successor will run the office at least through the November election.
Also, Barr is being accused by dozens of former classmates and legal colleagues as a Trump sycophant who consistently violates his oath to defend the Constitution by succumbing to wrongful political pressure from the president. It’s now on the record. Truth still matters, and democracy may yet be preserved.
The conservative Supreme Court delighted human rights activists worldwide by saying that it is illegal to fire someone for not being heterosexual. No more “married on Sunday, fired on Monday.”
That same court also said Trump may not arbitrarily dismantle the “Dreamer” program by deporting motivated young people brought to this country without proper papers when they were children.
So you don’t have to, I read the book by John Bolton, the controversial former White House national security adviser, which shows that Bolton thinks Trump is dangerously incompetent and venal, vicious and vile. The book also shows that Bolton is venal, vicious and vile.
The two men, who used to praise each other in ridiculously extravagant terms, no longer speak. It doesn’t get much worse than revealing that the sitting U.S. president didn’t seem to know that Finland is not part of Russia and that the United Kingdom has nuclear weapons.
Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in national polling by 14 points. Of course, that means less than one might think because we don’t have a popular vote. We have an outmoded Electoral College so that sparsely populated, rural, red states can outvote highly populated, urban, blue states. Hey, you take your good news where you can find it.
But here’s real news. After months of acrimonious negotiations, truly aggravating fans everywhere, Major League Baseball is returning this summer, sometime, we think.
Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may send her email at amcfeatters@nationalpress.com.
