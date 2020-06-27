Ann McFeatters: In search of good news
0 comments

Ann McFeatters: In search of good news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the midst of a true annus horribilis in our country’s history, I have been on a desperate search for good news.

I could not find a thousand points of light, as George H.W. Bush searched for. But there are enough pinpricks to give us hope.

Remember the giant hornets found earlier in Washington state? The ones that prey on honeybees and look like a killer species from outer space? We haven’t heard any more about them in weeks!

The number of shark attacks is down. (Possibly because fewer people are venturing into the nation’s ocean beaches, but still ...)

Confederate battle flags fly no more over NASCAR events. Thousands who once felt uncomfortable under the banner of slavery watching cars roar around an oval track for 500 miles in one afternoon can now watch without the Stars and Bars flying overhead.

Statues to traitors who went to war against “The Star-Spangled Banner” in support of slavery are being taken down from places of honor in cities around the country. And the U.S. military is considering unnaming military bases after those same traitors.

One month after the death of George Floyd, thousands of Americans are still marching and peacefully protesting for change in his name. Polling shows that most U.S. citizens are shamed and disgusted by systemic racism and police brutality.

Mitch McConnell, the despot of the Senate running for yet another six-year term from Kentucky, failed to get enough votes to study, yes, study racism and name a commission on the need for police reform in America. (Keep your eye on that Kentucky race. It will be McConnell’s most difficult.)

After insisting that 1 million Americans wanted to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Donald Trump’s relaunch of his reelection campaign, he and his campaign had to be satisfied with only 6,000 rallygoers. (They were so happy to listen to his meandering thoughts for 90 minutes they risked their lives without masks indoors during a large spike in COVID cases.)

Attorney General William Barr and Trump were so ham-handed in their ill-disguised effort to block investigations into Trump and his high-flying buddies by firing an independent prosecutor in New York that they basically ensured the prosecutor’s preferred successor will run the office at least through the November election.

Also, Barr is being accused by dozens of former classmates and legal colleagues as a Trump sycophant who consistently violates his oath to defend the Constitution by succumbing to wrongful political pressure from the president. It’s now on the record. Truth still matters, and democracy may yet be preserved.

The conservative Supreme Court delighted human rights activists worldwide by saying that it is illegal to fire someone for not being heterosexual. No more “married on Sunday, fired on Monday.”

That same court also said Trump may not arbitrarily dismantle the “Dreamer” program by deporting motivated young people brought to this country without proper papers when they were children.

So you don’t have to, I read the book by John Bolton, the controversial former White House national security adviser, which shows that Bolton thinks Trump is dangerously incompetent and venal, vicious and vile. The book also shows that Bolton is venal, vicious and vile.

The two men, who used to praise each other in ridiculously extravagant terms, no longer speak. It doesn’t get much worse than revealing that the sitting U.S. president didn’t seem to know that Finland is not part of Russia and that the United Kingdom has nuclear weapons.

Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in national polling by 14 points. Of course, that means less than one might think because we don’t have a popular vote. We have an outmoded Electoral College so that sparsely populated, rural, red states can outvote highly populated, urban, blue states. Hey, you take your good news where you can find it.

But here’s real news. After months of acrimonious negotiations, truly aggravating fans everywhere, Major League Baseball is returning this summer, sometime, we think.

Ann McFeatters

Ann McFeatters | Tribune News Service

Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may send her email at amcfeatters@nationalpress.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Which foods can best prepare you for the 'second wave'?
Columnists

Commentary: Which foods can best prepare you for the 'second wave'?

COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the country as states are relaxing lockdown measures and we're still months, if not years, away from a vaccine - and health experts are still warning that a larger, second wave of infections could hit us later this year. But let's not despair - we can still take steps to help stave off the virus and other health problems. In addition to social ...

+8
Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment
Columnists

Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment

In 1961, the American scholar Daniel J. Boorstin coined the term "pseudo-event" to describe an emerging tactic in the field of public relations: Saying or doing something with the sole purpose of generating media attention and publicity. Nearly 60 years later, pseudo-events seem to comprise the majority of President Donald Trump's public utterances. He specializes in manufacturing outrage, and ...

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

+3
Commentary: The cracked foundation
Columnists

Commentary: The cracked foundation

We're basically having giant public fights about symbolism while the reality of our situation goes unexamined," says commentator and entertainer Jon Stewart, who adds "it's ignorance, not malevolence, that's plaguing America." And ignorance, he says, is curable. We don't seem to be having a robust or healthy debate about policy or substantive issues - jobs, trade, poverty, the environment or ...

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread
Columnists

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

Whether you call it a second wave or, more accurately, the easily foreseeable continuation of a pandemic, COVID-19 is still spreading unchecked in several American states. Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are reporting record numbers of new cases. And many are neglecting to take steps that could prevent outbreaks from expanding into possibly unmanageable surges in COVID-19 cases and ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News