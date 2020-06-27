Ann McFeatters: In search of good news

Mitch McConnell, the despot of the Senate running for yet another six-year term from Kentucky, failed to get enough votes to study, yes, study racism and name a commission on the need for police reform in America. (Keep your eye on that Kentucky race. It will be McConnell’s most difficult.)

After insisting that 1 million Americans wanted to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Donald Trump’s relaunch of his reelection campaign, he and his campaign had to be satisfied with only 6,000 rallygoers. (They were so happy to listen to his meandering thoughts for 90 minutes they risked their lives without masks indoors during a large spike in COVID cases.)

Attorney General William Barr and Trump were so ham-handed in their ill-disguised effort to block investigations into Trump and his high-flying buddies by firing an independent prosecutor in New York that they basically ensured the prosecutor’s preferred successor will run the office at least through the November election.

Also, Barr is being accused by dozens of former classmates and legal colleagues as a Trump sycophant who consistently violates his oath to defend the Constitution by succumbing to wrongful political pressure from the president. It’s now on the record. Truth still matters, and democracy may yet be preserved.