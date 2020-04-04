Ann McFeatters: There is still time to save the census

Ha. You could drink the whole pot in the time it takes to fill out a form under “Please Log In” that keeps going back to the start repeatedly, mocking you and double daring you to move to Canada. Just trying to fill out this form makes signing up for Obamacare back in 2010 seem like a walk in the park (that is figurative — stay out of the park playgrounds until the virus is spent.)

Before the virus struck, the GAO warned, “it will be important that the (U.S. Census) Bureau addresses system security weaknesses in a timely manner, and that risks are at an acceptable level before systems are deployed.”

Well, the administration made sure that didn’t happen. If you check under troubleshooting for Americans’ comments after trying to fill out their forms, you get a lot of disgust and comments such as “not ready for prime time.” (The country is only 243 years old; what can we expect?)

Obviously, the April 1 census deadline is being extended. Paper questionnaires are supposed to be mailed April 16. (About the time stimulus checks go out.) Census workers are interviewing residents outside their homes standing 6 feet away. In-depth interviews in such places as Maine are being delayed. And the government had to add a whole section on the internet trying to fight rumors about the census.

It used to cost $16 to count a household; that cost is now $92. The cost of the 2020 census is estimated to be $15.6 billion. That could be a down payment. It may be the 2020 census will be seen as another government debacle, and not just because of COVID-19. But there’s still time. And we’ll get another chance in 2030.

Ann McFeatters is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may send her email at amcfeatters@nationalpress.com.

