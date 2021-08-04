Anthony Chergosky: What July 4 and the Olympics tell us about easing America’s political tensions

How can we ease tensions between Democrats and Republicans? Some clues might be found thousands of miles and several time zones away in Tokyo, where the Olympics are being held.

A wealth of academic research displays the growth and intensity of affective polarization in America today. By affective polarization, I mean the increasing dislike, distrust, hostility, and even hatred between Democrats and Republicans in the general public.

As a memorable example, the political scientists Shanto Iyengar, Gaurav Sood, and Yphtach Lelkes found in their 2012 article, “Affect, Not Ideology: A Social Identity Perspective on Polarization,” that roughly one-third of Democrats and one-half of Republicans said they would be upset if their child married someone from the other political party.

In 1960, just 4% to 5% of Americans said they would be upset about their child marrying someone from the other political party.

To political scientists, statistics like these demonstrate that much of the partisan divide today is not driven by Americans taking a more positive view of their own party. Instead, the growing partisan divide is mainly fueled by people taking a more negative view of the opposing party.