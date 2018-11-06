Queen remains one of the biggest bands in history and now they have one of the biggest hits of the fall 2018 movie season.
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” is a musical biographical film focused on the hit classic rock band Queen, focusing specifically on the story of their legendary flamboyant lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film stars Mr. Robot TV series actor Rami Malek as Mercury and tells the story of the inception of the band through their historic performance at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985. The film also focuses on Mercury’s struggle as a closeted bisexual man, his drug abuse and the musical struggles and accomplishments of Queen.
The standout of the film is of course the legendary music Queen produced. Songs like “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and the titular “Bohemian Rhapsody,” are the backbone on which the film stands. Many scenes revolve around the writing, recording and performance of these tracks, and these scenes will make you want to stand up and sing along as if you are hearing them for the one thousandth time at a sporting event.
Another noteworthy aspect of the film is Malek’s performance as Mercury. Although the wigs and giant fake overbite are initially off-putting, Malek shines in a role that only few could live up to. Malek did not want to wear colored contacts to match Mercury’s eye color because he felt it would hinder his ability to convey emotion, and after initial viewing the viewer will be thankful he made that decision.
The emotional backbone of the film is the romance and friendship between Mercury and Mary Austin, Mercury’s girlfriend (played by Lucy Boynton). The emotional plot points between the two often place the viewer in Mercury’s shoes, inducing feelings of confusion, sadness and loss when you see a tear fall down Mercury’s face. And while this real-life relationship is striking, the film takes a few too many liberties with the real life events it portrays.
A common criticism of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is it takes far too many liberties with the timeline of events throughout. One of the major aspects of the final act is Mercury’s struggle with being diagnosed with Aids and dealing with it to deliver a powerful performance at Live Aid in 1985. But in reality, Mercury was diagnosed with the disease in 1987 and lived another four years after his diagnosis.
The film also moves up and pushes back specific the date of a few songs and events in the bands timeline to tell a story with a stereotypical arc. For example the song, “We Will Rock You” is shown to be written around 1980 in the film (followed by a performance at Madison Square Garden), when in reality it was released three years prior in 1977.
All of these aspects are understandable when you take into context that director Bryan Singer was trying to tell a captivating cohesive story, but the film falls into many of the conventional trappings of a rock n’ roll biopic.
Without giving away any specific plot points, the film hits the beats (pun intended) right at the time you’d expect them to throughout the film. While this doesn’t detract from the good time the film delivers, you’ve seen the story of an upstart band, stardom ripping them apart and eventual swan song 100 times before, albeit not nearly as many times does it succeed like this movie does.
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” is exactly what you think it’ll be but with a bit more darkness than you’d expect. It has larger than life songs complimenting a larger than life voice and stage presence. Diving into Mercury’s emotional psychosis throughout the film will tug on the viewer’s heartstrings and likely will overshadow some of the liberties the film takes with Queen’s history.
My rating for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is a strong 8/10.
"Bohemian Rhapsody": Photo Gallery
A collection of stills from the new film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," courtesy of IMDB.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.