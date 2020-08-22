Boris D. Lushniak, Perry N. Halkitis and Brian C. Castrucci: Big Ten did right thing for students

The best way to ensure a productive future for all players (including the less than 2% who will advance to the pros) is to keep them healthy, even if that means missing a season of competition, and to keep educating them.

Many critics of the Big Ten’s decision argue that young football players are not vulnerable to the more serious impacts of COVID-19 or that it’s a risk worth taking. This is simply false.

Young people may not be as likely as older adults to die from COVID-19, but they are not invulnerable from the ravages of this disease.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can create serious and potentially lasting complications, some of which are still being studied.

Cardiology experts warn that COVID-19 may have serious negative impacts on athletes’ hearts, including myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to arrhythmia, cardiac arrest and death, especially in a person who performs rigorous exercise and is unaware they have the condition.

The arguments for playing football this fall, risks be damned, ignore the fact that Black and Latinx people are more likely to die from the infection.