Catherine Rampell: America has abandoned its children

For example, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data for 2019, roughly 1% of adults with children reported that their kids were sometimes or often not eating enough at some point within a given 30-day period; the Census Bureau asked a similar question at the end of September, and 9% to 14% (the share varies by how it is measured) reported this problem within the previous seven days.

Again, the known, long-term developmental benefits derived from delivering adequate nutrition to children signal that society is likely to pay for today’s child hunger for years to come.

The same goes for schooling.

Most children began this school year at least partly, if not entirely, online, with children of color much more likely to be learning virtually, according to an analysis from Chalkbeat and The Associated Press. Beyond the inconvenience and frustration for parents, who must supervise their children’s schooling or otherwise secure alternative child care, this also raises the risk of intellectual and developmental delays among children. The scarring could linger long after the pandemic recedes.

Oddly, the scale of these problems has vastly dwarfed news coverage—election-related or otherwise—in recent months. Many of these numbers have received scant, if any, airtime.