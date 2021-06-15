Catherine Rampell: How Republicans could improve Biden's infrastructure proposal

Construction costs for the U.S. interstate highway system have also risen dramatically since the mid-20th century, according to a study from scholars at George Washington University and Yale. These patterns are not readily explained by labor or materials prices.

Analyses suggest no correlation between a country’s gross domestic product per capita and subway construction costs. Nor does it seem likely that European countries are keeping costs down because they care less about labor or environmental standards than we do. Rather, for reasons that have proven difficult to untangle — including poor planning, complicated procurement processes, our multilayered federalist system, NIMBYism and risks of litigation — we’re just worse at this than other countries.

The United States also funds projects that add little value, perhaps because of political pressures to distribute infrastructure dollars to every constituency, regardless of need or population density.

“Historically, since the Obama administration, we’ve seen a proliferation of pretty dubious projects on the transit side,” says Eric Goldwyn, a program director and professor at the Marron Institute. “So it’s a bit of a double whammy, where you’re building bad projects, but you’re also paying a lot to build bad projects.”