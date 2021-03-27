Catherine Rampell: Rents for the rich are plummeting. Rents for the poor are rising. Why?

Meanwhile, rents for lower-end apartments — older or lower-quality structures, with fewer amenities — have held steady or increased, depending on the area. In Dallas-Forth Worth and Chicago, they’re up about 2% and 1%, respectively.

And some unlucky tenants have endured much bigger hikes. Porter, whose contract job at a nonprofit recently ended, is paying a nearly 5% increase, bringing the monthly price of her two-bedroom apartment to $1,500.

So what’s going on? Why are higher-income people getting a break they don’t need, and lower-income people facing rent hikes when they’re more at risk of losing their jobs?

The dynamics at the high end of the market are clearer. With covid-19 largely shutting down the perks of city life, many tenants who had the means to leave did so. Higher-wage workers who were juggling remote work and virtual school sought out more space, often purchasing a house in the ‘burbs.

“A lot of renters who were already the marginal home buyer — who have stronger credit, have assets, higher income — decided to make the transition to homeownership,” said Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Sales prices for houses in the suburbs of New York, Washington, Chicago and other cities spiked last year, as high-income city residents fled.