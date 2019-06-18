Every once in a while, opportunities come along that bring a community to its feet — opportunities that allow us to spend time considering what is possible, rather than what limits us. The energy of the Confluence Project, and the opportunity it presented to work with partners who came together around new possibilities, is what attracted me to Eau Claire. This entire city, united by optimism and a new vision for the future, worked deliberately and collectively in a collaboration not previously seen to that extent. The result was the world-class Pablo Center at the Confluence.
We could have taken it easy after celebrating this accomplishment for the community and university. However, once you realize that there are other partnerships, other opportunities, you have to believe there are more chances to continue to transform and grow. Tuesday’s decision by the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance to include funding in the state budget for the first phase of a new Science and Health Sciences Building at UW-Eau Claire represents another tangible example of how we in the Chippewa Valley can work together to turn audacious dreams into reality.
This vote also recognizes the unique benefit UW-Eau Claire’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System offers to our region and to Wisconsin.
My deepest thanks to the Joint Finance Committee members, our regional Assembly and Senate members and Gov. Tony Evers for supporting this project. Without considerable collaboration and a willingness to put aside political differences to embrace a vision for Wisconsin as a hub for innovation and research in rural health care, this victory would not have been possible. As the budget heads now to votes in the Assembly and Senate, and final approval by the governor, I am humbled and awed by the bipartisan, visionary leadership this decision represents.
As with the Confluence Project, there was no way this project could have happened without our many partners. When we started discussing our need for a new Science and Health Sciences Building with area legislators, local business leaders and alumni more than a year ago, I was amazed to see that same spark — that sudden realization of potential and opportunity within our grasp — ignite in the eyes of those present. From there, our coalition came together.
Led by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, champions from the region’s business community started lining up and asking, “How can we help?” Candidates for elected office, from all parties and numerous districts across northwest Wisconsin, started asking me, “How can we make sure this happens?” By the time the Board of Regents included funding for the Science and Health Sciences Building in its capital budget last August, our team of teams had already come together.
As word of the project spread, more opportunities materialized. Ten area governmental and economic development organizations endorsed the project. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s March 27 op-ed in the Leader-Telegram perfectly captured the potential impact of this building when he wrote, “The UWEC-Mayo collaboration has the potential to fuel business and learning opportunities that will both put a mark on the region and the state.”
Above all, the collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System was a major factor. Mayo Clinic Health System has set a target for philanthropy to support the $13.7 million cost of creating and occupying a 10,000-square-foot shared research workspace in the building. Consider the future of rural health care in this region when you combine the academic and research focus of UW-Eau Claire with the world-class medical physicians and researchers of Mayo Clinic.
The Joint Finance Committee’s vote to include the Science and Health Sciences Building phase one funding in the 2019-21 capital budget is monumental. We have plenty of work ahead of us, including final approval of the biennial budget. Make no mistake, though. This was a big week for Wisconsin.
And, our work here is far from over. I remain focused on maximizing the positive impact our great university can have on northwestern Wisconsin. From our campus in Rice Lake to our partnerships with local industries and our research collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, UW-Eau Claire has never had a greater opportunity to change the face of our community than we do at this moment. That task — solidifying the progress we’ve made and using it to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites — is one as near and dear to our mission as maintaining our tradition of excellence. And we won’t give up.
