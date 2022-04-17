Charlie Kwick: Camp Decorah, foster parent

Born a “Jack Pine Savage,” in court, after admitting to a bit of mischief, and according to the judge I was also a member of a family that was “too large,” he sentenced me to be: “A ward of the state of Wisconsin until 21 years old.”

That same day I was dropped off at the Wisconsin Child Center at Sparta. Coming from a tar paper shack on a knoll surrounded by miles of swamps, the Child Center was a gigantic and imposing threat. It was 1951, my 11th birthday, I was in need of a lot of guidance.

While at the Wisconsin Child Center, counselor Duane Kunes organized a Boy Scout troop. Under Mr. Kunes’ guidance I attended both winter and summer at Camp Decorah in Holmen. The camping experience was always the highlight of my 6½ years at the child center.

During the summer of 1957 I was lucky; I was given a job as assistant waterfront director by Camp Director Sam Hagerman; the waterfront director was soon to be Dr. Frederick (Fritz) Hagerman. After the summers work on the waterfront, I won the lottery, I became the foster son of Sam and Betty Hagerman.

My involvement at Camp Decorah and living with the Hagermans taught me much about life and family. That Boy Scout oath: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, etc, took on a greater meaning. Sam Hagerman lived the Boy Scout oath.

I understand that the Boy Scout organization is experiencing difficult times. (During my eight-plus years at Camp Decorah I did not witness one case of any kind of abuse.)

To answer the current financial problems, even the sale of Camp Decorah has been mentioned. Don’t consider selling Camp Decorah! To children, such as myself, Camp Decorah is a lifeline, a way to experience firsthand, counselors, people who exemplify the Scout oath and in the process give children an example to emulate.

Now, at 81 years old, I am a great-grandfather. I have two Eagle Scout grandsons, and a daughter who is a director in the Girl Scout organization. Scouting is of great benefit to families and children; most important is the fostering gap being filled with many millions of boys and girls who get to see what life should be through camping and peer learning.

Keep the Camp Decorah fostering experience alive and well!

Charlie Kwick lives in Eau Claire.

