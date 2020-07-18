Christopher F. Droney: Roger Stone commutation is a dangerous step

The Stone commutation is something different and worse than these prior excesses.

It protects a criminal convicted by a jury of illegal acts that helped the sitting president win the election. Just like the Constitution provides that a president cannot use the pardon power to protect impeached federal officials from criminal prosecutions for those acts that resulted in their impeachment, a president should not be able to use that power to cover up — and even encourage — illegal campaign activity that directly benefited him or her in getting that office.

It is very difficult to amend the Constitution. The last amendment was in 1992 to prohibit members of the House and Senate from increasing their own salaries. But we have no choice.

Although Congress is now considering legislation to constrain the pardon power, most legal scholars have opined that it would be ineffective; only a Constitutional amendment would work. The Stone commutation pushes the exercise of the pardon to a new, dangerous place where campaign fraud would be rewarded with immunity if your candidate wins.

The founders did not intend for such abuse, and we should now enshrine that specific limitation in our Constitution.

Christopher F. Droney is a former judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and a former U.S. District Judge. He also served as the United States Attorney for Connecticut. He is now a partner in the law firm Day Pitney LLP.

