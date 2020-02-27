Clyde W. Ford: Learn to talk about racism

Everyone addressed him as “Mr. Johnson.”

Though not the tallest, buffest or apparently the meanest, he obviously commanded the most respect. He looked around. “Back on the block,” he said, seeming to give an order, “we don’t fight. We use this.” His pronouncement seemed to settle the matter.

During the last two years, I have crisscrossed Washington — one of the whiter states in the nation — to present an evening simply titled “Let’s Talk About Race.”

It’s more of a workshop than a lecture. Attendees are given three basic tools for having a difficult conversation before they are asked to engage with a partner.

The first tool is an equation for racism given by the 1970 Kerner Commission, which investigated the causes of urban unrest in the U.S. in the late 1960s.

Racism, the commission said, is not the same as prejudice. Racism = Prejudice + Power. The power to affect someone physically, economically, politically or otherwise.

That is followed by a list of the principles of active listening, beginning with “listening without talking,” and then advice about how to listen and speak from the heart.

The rest is up to them. Talk follows. Tempers flare. Tears flow.