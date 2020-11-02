Commentary: Changing clocks twice a year is harmful to your wallet and your health

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, and most Americans — those not living in Arizona, Hawaii or our outlying territories ( Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Guam, among others) — will again suffer the consequences.

The consequences are not limited to the time and trouble of moving the hands of analog clocks back one hour in the fall, only to be forced to move them forward again in March when DST returns. The annual rituals of “falling back” and “springing forward” impose very real costs on the economy and stress the human body physiologically, both worrisome during normal times but even more so in the midst of a pandemic to which governments have responded with draconian lockdowns that have crippled business operations, thrown millions out of work, and forced many people to avoid or delay routine medical care.

What’s the big deal? Unlike Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman, why should we worry about losing just an hour of sleep in the spring, only to gain it back in the fall?