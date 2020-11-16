Commentary: Now there's an urgent opening to really make America great again

Mitch McConnell refuses to accept the verdict of the American people. The Senate majority leader is willing to indulge President Donald Trump’s attempt to destroy American democracy, by supporting his fight to stay in office despite his repudiation by more than 78 million Americans and a margin of at least 5 million votes. Other Republicans give Trump and McConnell comfort by standing on the sidelines in silence.

This must end if American democracy is to survive. The norms of democratic behavior must be restored. The divisions that have poisoned this country must be bridged. This calls for enlightened behavior.

President-elect Joe Biden has started the healing process by assuring Americans that he will be the president of all the people once he takes office. His history of reaching across the aisle in search of compromise gives hope. He is in a better position than most to appeal to those who care for the future of the country, to persuade them of the importance of ensuring that the mechanisms of democratic government survive. If he is successful, we may see the beginning of the end of the nightmare to which we have been subjected by an incompetent and corrupt president.

It will be just a beginning, however, unless the abuses of power that have crept into our system of government are recognized and reversed.