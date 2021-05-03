Commentary: Revamping the Social Security Administration: Small changes would make a big impact

There are many policy issues that are decided by the commissioner of SSA, many priorities set and resources allocated, laws and regulations interpreted, partnerships with external and advocacy groups established, and regulatory efforts started, that he or she can implement independently of an administration accountable to voters.

For a recent example of this independence, the publication of a controversial regulation supported by the Trump administration did not proceed at the end of the term. This regulation contained a sensible reform pertaining to continuing disability reviews — designed to encourage disabled beneficiaries who are able to return to work to do so while their skills and job connections are still viable. Similarly, a nearly 10-year-long and roughly $300 million effort to modernize the vocational rules governing the eligibility for disability benefits to reflect the best evidence on the requirements and conditions of the current workplace was not published, despite advance notice, at the turn of administrations.