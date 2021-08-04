Commentary: Simone Biles delivered a mental health message much of the world wasn’t ready to hear (copy)

Like Biles, Wickenheiser was turning an age-old myth on its head: That to be the best, you have to compromise everything, including your health. You don’t, of course, and being an Olympian with more than 20 years of experience under her belt allowed Wickenheiser to see in a few days what it took me more than two decades to really understand.

The closest I’ve come to being a prodigious athlete is taking Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby’s Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears rides in the same day. But as a chronic overachiever, I bought into old, toxic myths about excellence for much of my life. I grew up thinking that rest was a waste of time, and that self-care should be scheduled about as frequently as an oil change.

Later, the unforgiving culture of medicine programmed me to work myself to the bone. It taught me to suppress emotion, to ignore my own health, to work through any conditions, regardless of whether that was necessary or even helpful to patients. It is a culture of so-called “excellence” — until the curtain is peeled back and we see how many of its champions are just barely scraping by.