Commentary: Supervised hunt posed no risk to survival of the wolf

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) re-ignited a contentious debate when the wolf hunt originally scheduled for November was moved up to February of this year. A Wisconsin judge then broke the logjam ordering the hesitating agency to proceed on schedule with the hunt.
After only two days, the DNR abruptly halted the hunt when the projected take, 119 wolves, had reached 218 (final total). As it turned out, many more wolves were out there than anyone had realized.
The species as a whole has never been in danger of extinction. The US Fish and Wildlife Service added the gray wolf to the Endangered Species List under “threatened status” to mollify preservationists. Despite delays from legal challenges, the federal Department of the Interior finally delisted the wolf in October 2020, but is under pressure to re-list it again.
Historically and today, wolves number in the multiple thousands north of the Canadian border and into Alaska. Although the wolf had been extirpated from Wisconsin and other Midwest states by the middle of the 20th century, it persisted out west, in northern Minnesota counties and the Michigan UP.
In the 1970s DNR officials, with the Fish and Wildlife Service and environmental groups, quietly undertook a study to determine the feasibility of bringing the gray wolf back to northern Wisconsin. After a pack was discovered to have wandered in from neighboring Minnesota, the plan was set in motion. Subsequently, additional breeding pairs were planted at several more locations. Wolves were similarly re-introduced into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
Rollout of the Wolf Restoration Plan met fierce opposition from farm groups, expressing fear of predation and safety of family members if the wolves made a comeback. The DNR compensates farmers for livestock losses attributed to wolves. Restitution claims climbed from 2017 to 2019, reaching nearly a half million dollars paid to farmers in the last year reported.
If, as now appears certain, their growing numbers lead to further encroachment into human population, there is a possibility that a wolf may attempt to carry off a small child. The supposition is not farfetched. Several years ago, a pair of coyotes (smaller cousin to the gray wolf) nearly absconded with a toddler in Rye, NY (suburban Westchester County), a few miles north of New York City. A vigilant grandmother saved the tyke at the last second.
Our state’s resident wolf population now exceeds 1,000 adults, by conservative estimates, although the DNR states the population fluctuates. The original plan called for an optimum 350 adult wolves.
The population continues to expand north and south of the state’s midline, as demarcated east-west by US Highway 10. Wolf advocates and the DNR initially assured state residents that the packs would respect the invisible boundary. They didn’t. Packs are showing up in southern counties like Juneau, Monroe, and Waushara, well below the “Maginot” line, in search of venison and veal.
There is a problem. Wolves have not read road maps or applicable sections of the restoration plan. Accordingly, predation continues to reduce deer populations near Camp Douglas, Necedah, and other popular deer hunting areas in southern Wisconsin, despite disclaimers.
As if the wolves weren’t enough, in recent years solitary mountain lions have wandered into the state, spotted visually and by trail camera. One adventuresome male showed up in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield and was observed peering into the front window of a home. Go easy, young cat.
Ten years ago the DNR refused to admit any cougars roamed the state. But photographic and other forensic evidence finally convinced the skeptical agency heads what they could no longer deny. A young male had wandered a long way east from his home in the Dakotas before visiting a farm near Elroy. Genetic evidence identified the Black Hills as his “country of origin” and that of several other cats since paying visits to the Badger State.
Concerns mount if a female cougar shows up here and has a litter of kittens. Our DNR will then be obligated by federal guidelines to implement regulations to protect them as a resident species, proscribing their killing and designating prime habitat with burdensome restrictions on land use, cats or no cats being present.
The message is clear enough. Controlled hunting of North America’s large predators, including the gray wolf, serves as a primary management tool and favors the interests of both animals and humans. Healthy respect instilled with the sportsman’s rifle, hit or miss, saves lives.
William D. Balgord, Ph.D., heads Environmental & Resources Technology, Inc. in Middleton.