Commentary: Why are Trump’s swamp creatures still grifting Americans?

Much of the Republican conservative universe has been united in their contempt of the now scandal-plagued Lincoln Project, a self-described group of Republicans who sold themselves as do-gooders only seeking to rid the nation of the evils of Donald Trump.

Now, many on both sides of the aisle and in the media have been describing the Lincoln Project as a team of “grifters” who allegedly cashed in on the hate the Democrats, the far left and various celebrities in Hollywood had for Trump — to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Earlier this month, the conservative Washington Times published a piece titled: “How is the Lincoln Project still in Business? For people who have willingly given their money to Lincoln Project grifters, the word ‘sucker’ doesn’t go deep enough.”

Fair question. But a better one for Republicans, conservatives and people of faith who supported Donald Trump would be: “Are there Trump grifters out there? If so, how are they still in business?”

The lack of curiosity from most in their ranks regarding some of the Trump swamp creatures — those who once pushed draining the swamp until they realized how much money there was to be made there — is quite telling.

Fortunately, a few are speaking out.