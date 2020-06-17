Cynthia M. Allen: After George Floyd, we must all challenge our assumptions about racism in America

French calls for an important shift in how conservatives frame the discussion over American racial politics; they “shouldn’t center around pride in how far we’ve come” — admittedly, a long way — “but in humble realization of how much farther we have to go.”

That’s a clarion call for many on the right.

And it doesn’t mean they have to abandon their deeply held beliefs in, for example, the importance of law and order or the primacy of a strong and complete nuclear family as a stabilizing societal force and a far more dependable pathway to upward economic mobility than government social programs.

What it should inspire instead is a full-throated effort to ensure that laws and police offer equal protection in theory and in practice to people of color, and that corruption within city leadership and police departments will never be tolerated.

It should motivate conservatives to seriously consider policies that strengthen and empower black families. These include criminal justice reforms that focus on rehabilitation and helping black men reestablish themselves in their communities or perhaps increasing wage subsidies to low-wage workers (who are disproportionately people of color) so they are not financially penalized for pursuing the dignity of work.